Michigan State Trending for In-State 2023 Offensive Lineman

There seems to be some buzz about Michigan State around the state of Michigan right now.

The Spartans have picked up three commitments in the last three weeks from talented, in-state prospects in the 2022 cycle. The staff is wasting no time to keep the momentum for future classes as well.

Detroit King offensive tackle Johnathan Slack is a coveted prospect from the 2023 class and has been to Michigan State several times this summer. He has shown a ton of interest in the Spartans and has high praise for offensive line coach, Chris Kapilovic, which bodes well for the Spartans chances. Many in the industry are starting to see Michigan State as the favorite to land the 6-3, 280-pounder.

Michigan State has struggled in recent years in Detroit, particularly with the blue-blood high school programs such as Detroit King and Cass Tech, but they hired former Cass Tech head coach Thomas Wilcher recently to help with those efforts.

Slack has 13 total offers right now from schools like Oregon, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arizona State, and West Virginia among others.

Of note, Slack is also teammates with star quarterback and classmate Dante Moore, who has 26 offers from around the country. Michigan, Michigan State, and Notre Dame are viewed as the early favorites in Moore's recruitment. Moore grew up an Ohio State fan so the Buckeyes must be monitored closely as well.