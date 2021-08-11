Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Teenage American Airlines passenger is duct-taped to seat after in-flight incident, video shows

By Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – A teenager flying with American Airlines reportedly needed to be restrained with duct tape after becoming belligerent on a Tuesday flight. The incident took place on a flight from Maui to Los Angeles, American Airlines confirmed. Witnesses who spoke with KCAL said the boy had attempted to kick out a window before passengers and crew attempted to restrain him to his seat. He also became physical with his mother, according to the outlet.

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Airlines#Nexstar#Kcal#Cyfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public SafetyNew York Post

Stuck seat led to wild brawl on American Airlines flight: witness

A wild fistfight broke out between two passengers on an American Airlines flight — over a reclined seat that got stuck, footage shows. The clip, obtained by KXAN, shows two men trading blows in the cramped cabin as other travelers look on and beg them to stop during Sunday’s trip from New Orleans to Austin, Texas.
Posted by
BoardingArea

United Airlines Tells Crews Not To Duct-Tape Passengers

Ah, 2021, the year where airlines have to tell flight attendants to stop duct-taping passengers…. We’ve seen two recent high-profile incidents where passengers were duct-taped to their seats for bad behavior on American Airlines and Frontier Airlines. Now United Airlines has sent a memo to flight attendants telling them not use duct tape as a way of dealing with poorly behaved passengers.
LifestyleSFGate

When passengers are out of control, flight attendants reach for a last resort: Duct tape

When flight attendants used duct tape to keep an unruly woman in her seat during an American Airlines flight last month, the solution seemed surprising to many. Then it happened again weeks later, when tape was used to restrain a man who allegedly groped and punched flight attendants on a Frontier Airlines flights. Even more recently, passenger video on a plane showed an American Airlines cabin crew member with duct tape during an incident with a young passenger, though restraint cuffs were ultimately used.
Public SafetyMySanAntonio

Flight Attendants Who Duct-Taped Passenger to Seat in Shocking Video Receive Praise from Internet: 'These Are Model Employees'

A viral video of a Frontier Airlines flight has had viewers in shock and horror after a passenger reportedly inappropriately touched two flight attendants, screamed that his parents were worth “two million g*d*mn dollars,” shouted more expletives and punched another flight attendant. The passenger, identified as 22-year-old Max Berry, was...
Public Safety96krock.com

VIDEO: Miami-Bound Man Gets Duct-Taped To Seat During Flight

A 22-year-old man from Ohio was duct-taped to his seat on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami after causing disturbance on a Frontier Airlines flight last weekend. According to a police report from the Miami-Dad Police Department, Maxwell Berry allegedly groped two flight attendants and punched a third. The report also said that Berry became intoxicated during the flight. He is being charged with three counts of battery.
Miami, FLtoofab.com

Passenger Accused of Groping Attendants Duct Taped to Seat Aboard Miami Flight

Cellphone footage shows him punching another flight attendant. A belligerent passenger aboard a Miami flight had to be duct taped to his seat after groping two flight attendants and punching a third, according to police. Cellphone footage from the Frontier Airlines flight captured the moment 22-year-old Maxwell Berry screamed for...
Public HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

TSA extends to January mask rule for airline passengers

Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration's current order was scheduled to expire Sept. 13. An agency spokesman said Tuesday that the mandate will be extended until Jan. 18.
Lifestyleonemileatatime.com

Does American Airlines Clean Planes Between Flights?

Around the start of the pandemic, airlines greatly improved their cleaning protocols, in order to make customers feel more at ease. Ultimately we’ve learned over time that coronavirus transmission is typically person-to-person rather than through surfaces, though it’s still nice to have a clean plane, pandemic or not. 😉. While...
Miami, FLWSVN-TV

American Airlines pauses MIA-Port-au-Prince flights due to delay in plane deliveries

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - American Airlines is canceling some flights to and from Haiti. The company said there will be no flights between Miami International Airport and Port-au-Prince-Toussaint Louverture International Airport through early September. The airline is blaming a delay in new plane deliveries from Boeing. American Airlines’...
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

United Airlines Informs Its Employees Not To Do This Anymore

United Airlines has a simple message for its employees. Please don't duct tape any passengers to their seats. The move comes after a couple of well publicized incidents involving other airlines, where flight crews bound passengers to their seats with duct tape an an effort to regain control. One incident involved a 11-year-old boy, according to the Daily Mail, (CBS Los Angeles had reported he was 13).
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Southwest Airlines flight attendant dies of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS - Southwest Airlines is mourning the loss of Maurice Reggie Shepperson, a flight attendant who died this week after a battle with COVID-19. "We are heartbroken over the loss; the Southwest Family is supporting each other, and our Employee’s family, during this difficult time. Out of respect for Reggie's family, we do not have additional details to share," the airline said in a statement.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Why Is Spirit Airlines Canceling So Many Flights?

A combination of bad weather, IT problems, and staff shortages appear to be behind a horror three days at Spirit Airlines. Cancelations and delays have crippled the Florida-based ultra-low-cost since Sunday and unleashed a wave of bad publicity. With hundreds of flights canceled, social media is full of irate passengers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy