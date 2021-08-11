Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Best Chunky Sneakers to Wear Right Now

By Oscar Hartzog
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago

Trendsetters were called crazy when they first started wearing chunky sneakers , but, a few years later, the kicks are still everywhere. Also called “dad shoes ” or “ugly sneakers,” chunky, oversized sneakers have been around since sneakers were first released, but the look really took off around 2018 and shosw no sign of slowing down. Now, the best chunky sneakers are more wearable (and more abundant) than ever.

In the early days of the trend, some of the best chunky sneakers were the Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego, Balenciaga Triple S and New Balance 990. Some of these have stuck around, although we’re also seeing new chunky sneakers on the streets and runways such as the Hoka One One and Balenciaga’s more recent Track Sneaker.

Whether you’re gearing up to dip your toe in the dad shoe world or shopping for your fifth pair, read on. We’ve rounded up eight of the best chunky sneakers to buy right now, as well as some tips for styling your new pair.

How to Wear Chunky Sneakers

The chunky sneaker trend relies on other fashion movements to work. Baggy pants, loose-fitting tops and oversized outerwear all allow the best chunky sneakers to really shine. We also think chunky sneakers look best with more slouchy clothing, so thick, structured jeans might be difficult to pair with these kicks. Also, there is one absolute rule when styling chunky sneakers: no skinny pants or skinny jeans.

As far as outfit palette with chunky sneakers, you’ve got options. Neutral, monochrome outfits are a great way to showcase the statement-making sneakers while colorful palettes match the boldness of “ugly” sneakers.

The Best Chunky Sneakers

Below are some of our favorite chunky sneakers to buy online. We’ve included options from old-school sneakers like the Nike Air Max to modern Adidas, so there should be something for every personal style.

1. New Balance 990v5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enH5R_0bOtnfLt00

Courtesy Zappos.com

If you’re new to chunky sneakers or want maximum versatility, check out the New Balance 990v5 silhouette. Looking great with everything from chinos and an oxford to shorts and a logo tee, the shoes are dad style purified into a sneaker. The 990v5s are also some of the most comfortable shoes out there thanks to a breathable mesh and premium suede construction, as well as an Ortholite insert for support.


Buy:
New Balance 990v5
at
$184.95

2. Nike Air Max 90 SE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmu8B_0bOtnfLt00

Courtesy Nike

The Air Max 90 is a throwback sneaker that Nike has continuously updated due to its lasting popularity. This colorway of the SE model is a great pick right now with variations of white on each panel, a green logo on the heel and a green Air unit in the sole. Highly versatile as far as outfit options go, the Air Max 90 looks great with minimalist chinos and jeans or maximalist statement fits.


Buy:
Nike Air Max 90 SE
at
$130

3. Adidas Ozweego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewUOg_0bOtnfLt00

Courtesy Adidas

Originally released in 1998, Adidas’ Ozweegos were always a top pick for chunky sneakers. Raf Simons breathed new life into the maximalist silhouette back in 2013, and now the Ozweegos are a staple in many sneaker collections. We like this modern all-black colorway, delivering Adiprene heel cushioning and Adiprene+ technology in the forefoot. This cushioning system makes the shoes extremely comfortable for long days, commutes or walks — although it’s still a fashion statement through and through.


Buy:
Adidas Ozweego
at
$110

4. Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Co93C_0bOtnfLt00

Courtesy Zappos.com

Retro style has made a comeback recently, and Reebok’s sneakers are at the center of the trend. These white leather Classics with a gum sole are probably the most iconic option. While they’re certainly chunky, the Classics are a bit more streamlined than some of our other picks. This makes them a good choice for anyone with a casual, low-profile sense of style.


Buy:
Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather
at
$74.95

5. Air Jordan 4 Retro “Fire Red 2020” sneakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tthr_0bOtnfLt00

Courtesy Farfetch

As any sneakerhead will attest, Jordans are an essential piece in any fashion lover’s wardrobe right now. We like these Jordan 4s because you don’t see them as often as the uber-popular (and uber-hard-to-get) Jordan 1s. This “Fire Red 2020” model adds a splash of color with red accents on the sole, eyelets and logo. Wear them casually with streetstyle staples such as baggy chinos or cargo pants and a tee.


Buy:
Air Jordan 4 Retro Fire Red 2020
at
$360

6. Hoka One One Bondi 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lA4i1_0bOtnfLt00

Courtesy Zappos.com

For a sporty pick, go with the Hoka One One Bondi 7. Using Hoka’s beloved cushioning and early-stage Meta Rocker, the shoes make walking and running smoother and easier on joints. Memory foam collars and TPU Overlays on the midfoot, meanwhile, lend structure for even more support. Although they’re meant for athletics, we’ve seen Hoka’s worn very well on the streets of fashion week and on the feet of stylish people everywhere.


Buy:
Hoka One One Bondi 7
at
$149.95

7. Balenciaga Track Sneaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QzqnH_0bOtnfLt00

Courtesy Nordstrom

Balenciaga’s Triple S sneaker was one of the shoes that lead the chunky sneaker trend a couple of years ago. The Spanish designer brand has since released these Track Sneakers which generated plenty of buzz for their techy, running-inspired look and bulky silhouette. Design highlights include a hyper-flared sole, a multilayer lacing cage and a mesh upper base layer. Be sure to wear them with other bold pieces such as an oversized top and baggy slacks, for example.


Buy:
Balenciaga Track Sneaker
at
$995

8. Puma Thunder Spectra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VoT2i_0bOtnfLt00

Courtesy Farfetch

If you want some well-considered color, go with these Puma Thunder Spectras. They combine red, yellow, pale blues, black and white into a cohesive, athletic look. With a mesh upper, a leather toe and rubber on the heel, the materials are equally diverse and interesting. As the style is distinct, the shoes look best with simple outfits such as light chinos and a white tee.


Buy:
Puma Thunder Spectra
at
$275

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raf Simons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#Athletic Shoes#Skinny Jeans#Oxford#Ortholite#Nike Air Max 90 Se#Zappos Com#Classics#Air Jordan 4#Jordans#Tpu Overlays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Beauty & Fashioninputmag.com

Beyoncé’s rodeo-inspired Adidas Ivy Park apparel is also for kids

Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park drop focuses on all things Western, roping in Black cowboys and cowgirls to model everything from fringe facemasks to denim Three Stripe chaps. Ranging from sizes XXXXS to 4XL, the Rodeo capsule offers something for everyone — including, as recently announced by Adidas, Bey-bies. For the...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Wide Open Country

Black Cowboys and Cowgirls Inspired Beyoncé's New Clothing Collection, Ivy Park Rodeo

Beyoncé's Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas is officially taking things country. Potentially inspired by her days growing up in Texas where she frequented the Houston Rodeo as a child, the new Ivy Park Rodeo collection is inspired by the Black cowboys and cowgirls who often don't get enough recognition for the parts they played in the Old West and western culture. She even got a real Black cowboy to be one of the new faces of her line, which is seriously cool.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 36 Debuts On August 19th

The Air Jordan 36 was first teased by German-American hooper, Isatou “Satou” Sabally, in early March only to debut on-court courtesy of Jayson Tatum on the 25th of that month. Originally believed to be scheduled for a September launch to coincide with the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season, the latest proposition in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series has been listed as arriving as early as August 19th by select sportswear retailers in North America.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Reebok Answer IV Gets A “Bred” Makeover

While the “Bred” moniker (short for black + red) is typically associated with footwear of the Air Jordan variety, it’s commonly attached to most hoops footwear covered in that timeless color-combination. Here it appears on one of the most popular signature shoes of Michael Jordan’s peers – the pound-for-pound greatest known as Allen Iverson. As Reebok continues its celebration of the Reebok Answer IV with a variety of must-have drops, the brand offers up an OG-style color-blocking that sees the famed Flash Red at the forefoot blending in a solid black with a rear, while the added touch of contrasted red stitching towards the rear overlay adds some fashionable flair to this sporty retro. The upper is built with full leather – smooth on the aforementioned toe overlay and a light tumbled texture on the rear panel and tongue shroud.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

Another Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low Is Revealed

Undefeated’s expansive Dunk vs. AF-1 collection welcomes another volume to its 2021 collection, revealed by the boutique’s marketing director Adrian Carter on Instagram. Like the other inclusions, this upcoming collaboration features touches of lux snakeskin materials on the Swoosh logo and heel-tab, while the remainder of the shoe relies on suedes both smooth and hairy. The five-strikes logo is seen emblazoned on the tongue label and pressed into the suede heel, and although not pictured, the insoles likely feature the aforementioned Dunk vs. AF-1 logo from this seasonal storyline.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Here's a Closer Look at PJ Tucker's $250,000 USD Diamond Air Jordan 1

Details of P.J. Tucker‘s diamond-Swoosh Air Jordan 1s have just arrived. Worn by the NBA champion to the final game vs. the Suns, the shoes were made by Dominic Ciambrone, aka The Shoe Surgeon, along with Jason of Beverly Hills. Priced at roughly $250,000 USD, the sneakers see 2,020 brilliant...
Apparelsneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 Utility “Grind”

In the past year, Nike has made large strides towards zero, incorporating sustainable efforts throughout the entirety of the umbrella. And soon, Jordan Brand will lead the way for Fall 2021 with the Air Jordan 12 Utility “Grind.”. As its namesake implies, Grind materials are the star of the show,...
TennisWashingtonian.com

Exercise Dresses Are Going Viral on TikTok. What Is An Exercise Dress, You Ask?

You may have seen “cottagecore” fashion and ankle jeans take over the Internet these past few months. Now, there’s a new TikTok fashion trend that millennials and Gen Z-ers have been donning: the Exercise Dress. A few years ago, activewear brand Outdoor Voices rocked the athleisure world with the debut...
Beauty & FashionBillboard

Jay-Z Models Beyoncé's New 'Flex Park' Adidas Collection

Jay-Z is supporting wifey Beyoncé and her upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collection by modeling the pieces himself. On Tuesday (July 20), the official Ivy Park Instagram account shared a photo of the hip-hop billionaire mean mugging while sporting a neon orange collared shirt and shorts set with three white stripes on the sides. The mogul is also wearing a bucket hat that says "East Hampton NY." Roc Nation exec Lenny Santiago shared the original photo on Instagram.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

3 Swimwear Brands Designed To Wear On Your Period

As a female, chances are you’ve experienced some level of anxiety around the thought of swimming (or even just putting on a swimsuit) during your menstrual cycle. In fact, you’ll probably never forget the summers where you got your period on the date of a friend's pool party, or strategically looked ahead on the calendar to see if your cycle was expected to begin during your family beach vacation. Fortunately, over the last few years, a number of period swimwear brands have arrived to solve any lingering woes. While a specialized swimsuit is by no means necessary, for those who may feel more comfortable with extra protection, a specialized swimsuit can provide.
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Tia Adeola Launches Ruffle Swimwear

Tia Adeola has expanded into swimwear with a range of ruffled, beach-ready offerings. The New York-based designer — known for her voluminous, frilled blouses and pants — applies her signature aesthetic to bikinis and bodysuits. String triangle tops in sandy beige and hot pink are trimmed with ruffles and paired with matching low-rise bottoms, accented with subtle ruching at the hips. A more experimental approach to resort wear, a mustard yellow bodysuit is crafted from boiled wool. The high-cut silhouette features flounced trimming and fastens with thick wool ties at the neck, back and hips.
ShoppingSneakerFiles

Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan 11 ‘Space Jam’ Sample Sold for $176,000

With Nike and Converse releasing the new Space Jam: A New Legacy collection, there is another ‘Space Jam’ pair that won’t come cheap and is available for bidding. Shown is the Air Jordan 11 ‘Space Jam’ player sample that is currently being auction off by Sotheby’s. This Air Jordan 11 was made for Michael Jordan to wear in the original 1996 Space Jam movie. However, the pair were never worn. Due to age, the outsoles are Yellowed, but a nice touch is MJ’s signature in Silver on the left shoe. Also, the pair is MJ’s size 13. This pair also comes with a custom box with velvet on the inside and a laser-etched Tune Squad logo.
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Nike cracking down on people customizing its sneakers. But is it shooting itself in the foot?

Kino Hernandez and one of his close friends went into business together last year customizing sneakers and selling them online. A few weeks into the operation, his friend bailed but Hernandez decided to forge ahead. "It was about three months in and that's when I started to get orders — and I'm not talking about local orders," the Salem County, New Jersey, resident said. "I was getting my orders from like California and Las Vegas."
NFLFast Company

Serena Williams: ‘I want to see more people in design that look like me’

Tennis superstar Serena Williams has been a Nike-sponsored athlete since 2003. But as she developed her latest fashion collection with the activewear giant, she wasn’t content to tap the company’s existing slate of designers. “I have been at Nike for many years and I want to see more people in design that look like me,” she tells Fast Company. “I wanted to cast our net further, to areas where Nike generally wouldn’t go.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Lily-Rose Depp Beats the Heat in a Bright Bodysuit, Denim Cutoffs & Chanel Trainers

With temperatures hitting a peak in New York this weekend, Lily-Rose Depp did her best to beat the heat in style. The Chanel model ran errands and grabbed food around the city on Sunday in an easygoing eggplant purple bodysuit tucked into light-wash jean shorts. Her ensemble also included ’90s-chic sunglasses and a black shoulder bag. To give the outfit her signature French twist, Depp tapped her most beloved brand for a stylish set of sneakers. The Chanel design highlights a mix of suede calfskin and nylon uppers in a blend of gray and white shades. Formed with a 1990s-inspired chunky midsole,...
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6-17-23 Hybrid Shoe Is Making A Return

Back in 2014, hybrid styles based on the AJ6 were releasing en masse. One such example, the Air Jordan 6-17-23, was arguably one of the most interesting takes, its look an amalgamation of the aforementioned as well as the much more modern AJ17. And after not seeing the light of day for some time, the hybrid silhouette is suddenly seeing a Retro right at the peak of 2021.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 12 "Royalty"

The rollout of Jordan Brand‘s fall 2021 retro collection is in full swing, but sneaker leakers are already looking ahead to the Jumpman’s holiday 2021 collection, one piece of which is the Air Jordan 12 “Royalty.” Essentially an Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” with gold detailing thrown in for good measure, the “Royalty” offers an undeniably regal take on an Air Jordan classic.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 "Jade Horizon" Drops This Winter: First Look

Back in 2020, the Air Jordan 5 had a huge moment thanks to the fact that it was celebrating its 30th anniversary. As a result, we got a plethora of amazing colorways and retros. Since that time, Jordan Brand has continued to deliver some fantastic Jordan 5 offerings to the market, and 2021 has proven to be another great year for the iconic 90s silhouette.

Comments / 0

Community Policy