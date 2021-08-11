Bleachers Plan to Enforce Vaccination/Negative Test Mandate on Upcoming Tour

Bleachers is the latest artist to mandate that fans attending their upcoming tour either be vaccinated or supply a negative Covid-19 test.

“Working with the promoters and venues now to make sure all shows are vaccine/negative test for entry for the Bleachers tour,” Jack Antonoff tweeted Wednesday. “We’re not messing around. Every show will be as safe as possible without any weirdo bullshit.”

Bleachers joins the growing number of artists ( like Jason Isbell and Japanese Breakfast), venues, and festivals (like Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo , and Summerfest ) to require fans to show either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test in order to gain entry into the concerts.

For Antonoff — who kicks off the Bleachers tour on September 11th in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and remains on the road through December — the mandate is even more necessary considering the gigs segue from outdoor shows and festivals to indoor venues (and thus are more susceptible for spread) as the weather gets colder.

Live Nation recently announced that they would allow artists to choose whether to mandate vaccinations/negative test protocols on their tours, with the concert giant implementing the rule at their own venues while also offering to assist third-party venues.