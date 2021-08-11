Joe Burrow on Tough AFC North: 'We're Coming to Challenge the Division'

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has looked more like himself over the past few days in practice.

He and his teammates played in front of a national audience on Wednesday, as NFL Network sent a crew to watch Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and company.

The offense continues to improve after early training camp struggles. They're starting to find their footing.

Burrow and Chase talked with NFL Network's Rhett Lewis and James Jones after practice. The Bengals star quarterback made it clear that he plans on winning a lot more than he did as a rookie.

"We're not taking any moral victories around here. We're coming to challenge the division," Burrow said. "Three of the best teams in the league happen to be in our division. That's no excuse. We gotta go out and compete every week, gotta win games, gotta make the playoffs and the easiest way to make the playoffs is to win the division."

The Steelers, Browns and Ravens each made the playoffs last season. Baltimore and Cleveland are two of the best teams in the NFL. Pittsburgh might've taken a slight step backward, but they're still a playoff contender.

The Bengals need to make a leap this year. The Burrow to Chase connection might be exactly what the doctor ordered after five-straight losing seasons.

