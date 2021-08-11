Olympic BMX gold medalist says he lost days of memory following Tokyo crash

U .S. BMX racer Connor Fields says entire days are missing from his memory after crashing during the Tokyo Olympics semifinals.

Fields, who won a gold medal in the 2016 Olympic Games, gave fans a health update over the weekend about his journey home and the road to recovery.

"I am finally back home and on the road to recovery from Tokyo. I have about 4-5 days that are completely missing from memory from competition day to the following few days," Fields said in an Instagram post .

During the Olympic semifinals, Fields was thrown from his bike after his front wheel landed on the wheel of another competitor. Fields suffered a brain hemorrhage, collapsed lung, and a broken rib during the crash.

"I am so thankful for the @teamusa and @usacycling staff who were there to help me the whole way through this process and get me home," Fields wrote. "I am not going to lie, I was bummed when I was told that I qualified for the Olympic final from the stretcher. I had worked so hard and done absolutely everything I could to be ready to contend for another medal. I felt as if I was on track to go for another podium, but alas it just wasn’t meant to be and as they say, that’s bmx."



While he doesn't know what the future holds for his career, Fields told his fans that, for now, the athlete is focused on resting and recovering.

"What’s next? I do not know, time to get healthy, rest up a bit, and appreciate the people around me who have been so amazing this month," he said. "Thank you. We will see ya at the races."