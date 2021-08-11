Cancel
López impresses in return to rotation

MLB
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReynaldo López had his first audition to fill the ace-sized hole in the White Sox rotation on Wednesday. Based on how it went, he should be expecting a callback. Carlos Rodón was placed on the 10-day injured list (left shoulder fatigue) prior to Chicago’s 1-0 loss to Minnesota at Target Field, and López plugged in for three scoreless innings. López, who was moved to the bullpen this season after 81 prior starts for the White Sox, looked right at home returning to a starting role.

