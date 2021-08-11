López impresses in return to rotation

Reynaldo López was simply not a good pitcher the last time White Sox fans saw him in the big leagues. He sported a 5.38 ERA in 2019 and a 6.49 ERA in 26 innings of work last year, and none of his peripheral stats indicated his poor performance was the result of bad luck. His FIP was right in line with his ERA, he was giving up high exit velocities on batted balls, his BB% and Whiff% were poor, the list goes on. With poor run prevention stats in the minors this season, it appeared that not much had changed for López this year, making it difficult to imagine he would stick on the major league roster.