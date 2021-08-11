Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets' Zach Wilson Using Practice to Learn When to Take Chances

By Casey Lundquist
Posted by 
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 6 days ago

Zach Wilson, who was selected with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has experienced ups and downs through the first few weeks of training camp. This should come as no surprise for a rookie quarterback who is adapting to the speed of the NFL game.

After a the Jets first scrimmage on Saturday, Wilson was "frustrated" with his performance. Wilson told the media, "I've got to make better decisions."

After practice on Wednesday, Wilson described his perspective on training camp. As a rookie, he is using practice to learn where he can take chances in the NFL.

"How can I adapt to this NFL game as quickly as I can? I can't be afraid to make mistakes, especially in practice," Wilson said. "This isn't a game. This is where I'm learning what I can get away with and what I can't."

Wilson continued, "There's times where maybe in a real game I probably wouldn't throw that, but there's times where it's like 'let me try this to see what I can get away with.'...As we get closer to games, you have to start teaching yourself."

The Jets kick off their preseason on Saturday when they take on the New York Giants.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments / 0

CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
21
Followers
200
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

CougsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of BYU athletics

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#2021 Nfl Draft#American Football#Nfl Draft#The New York Giants#Instagram Byu Si
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNew York Post

Rookies Zach Wilson, Elijah Moore quickly building rapport at Jets training camp

Observations from Jets training camp on Tuesday. Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore continues to build chemistry with first-round pick Zach Wilson. The QB under-threw Moore during a one-on-one drill before going back to him a few plays later and finding him on a similar route. “He comes back and I said ‘I have to get that out there for you.’ And he’s like, ‘Let’s get it again.’ And I was like, ‘Yep, let’s get it again!’ That’s what practice is for,” Wilson said.
NFLNFL

Signs of hope for new-look Jets as Zach Wilson era begins

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- When the football was at its peak and the coverage had broken down and all that stood between Zach Wilson, Elijah Moore and early training camp glory was blue sky and soft hands, you could hear the intake of breath from the more than 1,000 Jets fans watching.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Zach Wilson thrives with a strong Wednesday practice

Zach Wilson racks up the highlights on a cloudy Wednesday. Zach Wilson certainly hasn’t been struggling, per se, but his Monday and Tuesday practices were not quite as highlight-laden as the one he enjoyed last Saturday. Wilson shoveled some coal back into the hype train on Wednesday with a well-received...
NFLNewsday

Jets' Zach Wilson on what he needs to improve on: 'Everything'

The Saturday night lights came on and No. 2 in the red quarterback jersey was out there in his MetLife Stadium "debut" for the Jets. This was just their annual Green & White scrimmage, but the nearly 20,000 fans and everyone else in the building could see the immediate future.
NFLNew York Post

Sharing birthday with Tom Brady, Jets’ Zach Wilson hopes to replicate success

Zach Wilson turned 22 on Tuesday, making the Jets’ rookie quarterback exactly half the age of the player many consider to be the greatest to ever play the position. Yes, Wilson shares his birthday with the now 44-year-old Tom Brady, who won his NFL-record seventh Super Bowl title last year in his first season after leaving New England to join the Buccaneers.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Jets’ QB Zach Wilson’s struggles are easy math

Since before the draft, I have been the loudest voice in America telling anyone who would listen, not to draft quarterback (QB) Zach Wilson in the first round. Scouting is not all that difficult. All you have to do is look at and study the pieces of his puzzle to project what is going to happen. Saturday night in the Jets’ Green and White instrasquad scrimmage at MetLife Stadium, Wilson went 11-24 for 112 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. The NY Daily News reported there were too many three-and-outs and the Wilson-led offense only managed to produce one field goal.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Jets QB Zach Wilson Keeps Turning to Elijah Moore in His Ongoing Education

Tuesday was day six of practices at Jets training camp, the first day of full pads. And you might think fans are getting tired of hearing about Zach Wilson playing pitch-and-catch with Elijah Moore. Nah. This week began the latest chapter in the textbook being written about Wilson, the Jets'...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Zach Wilson Had A Pretty Brutal Practice On Saturday

As the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to have an immediate impact as a Week 1 starter later this fall. But according to his practice stats on Saturday, the Jets’ franchise savior has a long way to go before he’s ready to take the field in New York.
NFLESPN

Zach Wilson shaky, 'not great' in Jets' stadium scrimmage

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. --  Zach Wilson was blunt, refusing to sugarcoat his performance in the New York Jets' scrimmage. Yeah, not great, the rookie quarterback acknowledged Saturday night after a shaky practice that included two interceptions in his first appearance at MetLife Stadium. I have high expectations for myself...
NFLBakersfield Californian

Zach Wilson struggles in Jets’ opening scrimmage, defense dominates

The energy was there and the excitement was present, as it was the first time the Jets practiced in MetLife Stadium in front of the fans this offseason. The evening felt as close to an actual football game as Gang Green could get. It was time for the offensive fireworks,...
NFLNew York Post

Everyone needs to relax when it comes to Zach Wilson

The requests in my inbox from Utah radio stations to talk about Zach Wilson have been plentiful since April, when it became clear the Jets were drafting the BYU quarterback with the No. 2-overall pick. I try to do most of them and they are always very nice people. On...
NFLNew York Post

Jets fans only can hope Zach Wilson will be better than this

They came to praise Zach Wilson, not bury him, on the night MetLife Stadium opened its arms again to Jets fans for the first time in 594 pandemic-tormented days. It was only the annual Green & White Practice, and maybe 15,000 festive fans were in the house, so this was no occasion to bury Zach Wilson.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Matt LaFleur takes funny shot at brother Mike over Zach Wilson

Matt LaFleur is not afraid to take part in a bit of sibling rivalry with his brother Mike, especially when it comes to football. The Green Bay Packers, coached by Matt, are set to take part in joint practices this week with the New York Jets, where LaFleur’s brother Mike is offensive coordinator. When Matt LaFleur was asked about the potential of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, he couldn’t resist taking a shot at his brother.
NFLPosted by
JetsCountry

'Not Great': Jets' Zach Wilson Assesses MetLife Stadium Debut

Zach Wilson's MetLife Stadium debut did not go as planned. The No. 2 overall pick struggled in Saturday's Green and White scrimmage, throwing two interceptions. "Not great," Wilson said to reporters Saturday night, assessing his performance. "I have high expectations for myself, and for this offense, and I got to lead those guys, I got to make better decisions. But that's why this isn't Game 1. That's why we're doing this."
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Expects QB Zach Wilson to Stack Up the Days

Following their Green & White practice Saturday night, the Green & White returned to One Jets Drive Monday for their 10th practice of training camp. With their first preseason game set for Saturday vs. the cross-town Giants, Jets head coach Robert Saleh sounded like a wise philosopher while describing where his offensive units and defensive units are at this point.

Comments / 0

Community Policy