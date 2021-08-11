DC police investigating attack on Asian man, parents near National Cathedral as bias crime

WASHINGTONwas - D.C. police say a man hurled racial and anti-LGBTQ slurs at an Asian man and his family during an attack near the National Cathedral over the weekend. Police have charged Patrick Tebat with bias-related crime and assault after he attacked the man and his parents while they walked down the street in the 2800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday morning.