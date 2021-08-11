David’s Evening Forecast - Cooler and less humid air on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plenty of heat still hanging out across the area today, but a weak cold front has brought a little relief from the extreme humidity. Drier air trickling in near and north of I-80 this evening, helping to keep our heat index in check. However, the extreme humidity remains in place just to our south, with the heat index yet again in the triple digits for areas like Nebraska City, Red Oak, and Shenandoah. The cold front will wash out and fade away tonight, allowing a little humidity to creep back into the metro area tonight, but temperatures will still be cooler than the last few nights, dropping to around 70 by morning.