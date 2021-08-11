Situation 805: “My buddy is now successful and won’t help out his own mom”

My best friend from high school and I haven’t seen each other in a about 7 years. We both grew up in the projects and were raised by single mothers. We go way back to kindergarten. Some times his mom would watch me when my mom was working late and vise versa. We basically grew up almost like brothers. I ended up getting married and I have 2 kids. I still live here on the Central Coast. My wife and I are saving up to buy a house so we live with my mom until we have enough for a down payment. Well my boy ended up going to school and ended up staying in Connecticut. He came back to Santa Maria to visit. I found out he was in town and invited him to lunch. I was so excited to catch up! Let me just say he isn’t the same person I once knew. He has totally forgot about his root here. Hearing him talk made me sad. He complained about everything, called everything ghetto and acted like he didn’t come from it. He just kept saying how he can’t wait to leave back. He gives off vibes like he’s better than everyone. He’s too good for this place. His mom still lives in the projects and she said he refused to stay there, so he ended up getting a hotel. His mom could really use his help now that he’s doing well for himself. There’s times she doesn’t even have money for gas so I’ll step up when I can. I just think it’s messed up that this dude I considered my best friend could change so much, to the point he’s embarrassed of his roots and doesn’t seem to care to help out his own mom and brother. I can’t believe how much people can change. Well his mom is probably going to be evicted because she isn’t working as much and she just can’t afford it. She asked me to reach out to him. I don’t know what to do. It’s heartbreaking. (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)