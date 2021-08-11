Cancel
Waterville, ME

Two community leaders at Purnell Wrigley Field kicked off the 2021, 11-year-old New England Cal Ripken Baseball championship on July 16-18

Cover picture for the articleAlfond Youth and Community Center CEO Ken Walsh and 82-year-old Francis Purnell, 40-plus years involvement with Waterville Little League, were on hand to begin the 2021 11-year-old Cal Ripken New England tournament, held in Waterville over the weekend of July 16. Purnell still keeps up with the youngsters with his pride and support. He fell in love with his first encounter with Little League as a coach to his son, Chris. He followed up with his daughter Debbie, and finished his coaching with his son Kevin. With the passion to continue his leadership skills, he became president of the league. With his wife Joyce at his side, they together ran one of the best programs for Little League and Challenger Division. His pride for “his kids” has never left his heart and forever will always be there.

Waterville, ME
