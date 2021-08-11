Atlanta Hawks: Impact of a potential Kevin Huerter extension

The Atlanta Hawks yesterday announced the team has re-signed forward John Collins to a long-term contract. “We have a great appreciation for John and all he provides for our team; he is an incredible team player who brings the type of positive energy and passion that is contagious and impacts winning. John is beloved by his teammates, our coaches and our fans and we are happy that he will continue to grow along with our young core,” said Hawks President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Travis Schlenk.