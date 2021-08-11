New Set Photo From MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7 Director Features Key Members of the Cast

Back in June, the production for Mission: Impossible 7, which started over a year ago, came to a halt yet again after another positive COVID test was discovered on-set. Between the pandemic and a stunt that went wrong, the seventh installment to the franchise hasn't had as much luck as its predecessors. However, it looks like things got back on track after the last shutdown. In fact, Rebecca Ferguson, who will be making her third franchise appearance as Isla Faust in MI7, announced today that she has officially wrapped on the project. Considering Ferguson's huge role in the last two movies, her being done probably means Cruise and company are not far behind.