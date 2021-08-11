Cancel
New Set Photo From MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7 Director Features Key Members of the Cast

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMission: Impossible franchise writer and director Christopher McQuarrie posted a new behind the scenes photo to Instagram from the set of Mission: Impossible 7. The photo was posted to celebrate crewmember Mary Boulding, who is the new First AD on set. It features Boulding and McQuarrie, as well as Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and newcomer Greg Tarzan Davis on set of the sequel.

