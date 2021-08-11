Somerville resident wins double gold at jiu-jitsu championship
Somerville resident, Gilvan Gomes, recently took double gold at the Kansas City International Open IBJJF Jiu-jitsu Championship 2021. Gomes is a Brazilian Top Team black belt and teaches Brazilian Jiu Jitsu at BTT Boston in Everett. Gilvan overcame knee surgery to compete and win at the Kansas City International Open IBJJF Jiu-jitsu Championship 2021 at the Mabee Center, 500 College Hill, Liberty, MO, 64068.www.wickedlocal.com
