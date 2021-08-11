Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

‘Reckless fraudster’ Jorge Navarro admits to global racehorse doping scheme

The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA prominent horse racing trainer pleaded guilty on Wednesday to involvement in what US prosecutors have called a global scheme to systematically drug horses and cheat the betting public. Jorge Navarro admitted in federal court in Manhattan to involvement in a conspiracy to administer performance-enhancing drugs to horses, in order...

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Horse Racing#Horse Race#Non Fda#Maximum Security#Kentucky Derby
Related
gamingintelligence.com

Leading trainer Jorge Navarro pleads guilty to doping horses

Veterinarian Kristian Rhein and leading trainer Jorge Navarro have pled guilty to distributing and administering unregulated substances in order to enhance the performance of racehorses under their care. Navarro pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil in New York on Wednesday, with Rhein having pled guilty a week...
Law.com

U.S v. Navarro

OPINION AND ORDER DENYING MOTIONS TO DISMISS In this case, the Government alleges several years-long conspiracies to drug racehorses competing at the highest levels of the sport. According to the Government, Defendants’ schemes succeeded for some time, propelling some of the defendants to the top of the horse racing world and resulting in numerous million-dollar finishes, all the while risking the health of the competing horses and defrauding federal and state drug regulators, law enforcement, racing officials and regulators, and the public. Among others, the indictment names as Defendants prominent racehorse trainers Jorge Navarro and Jason Servis. The Government alleges that they and others were involved in manufacturing, distributing, and administering dangerous unregulated and misbranded drugs to horses, including Dubai Golden Shaheen winner XY Jet, and Kentucky Derby first-finisher Maximum Security. In connection with Defendants’ efforts to produce, distribute, and use numerous unsafe and unapproved performance-enhancing drugs on horses they trained, treated, or otherwise controlled, the Government has charged Defendants with felony conspiracy to violate drug adulteration and misbranding laws. The forty-six page Superseding Indictment alleges that through various means, Defendants acted in concert to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute unauthorized and misbranded performance-enhancing drugs to be administered to racehorses, all the while intending to defraud or mislead federal and state drug regulators, racing officials, and others. Before the Court are three motions by certain Defendants to dismiss the Superseding Indictment. For the reasons that follow, the motions are DENIED. BACKGROUND1 Defendants in this action are charged with a series of multi-year conspiracies to produce, distribute, and use adulterated and misbranded performance-enhancing drugs (“PEDs”) on thoroughbred and standardbred racehorses. Indictment 2. The drugs were administered to racehorses before races to improve their performance, frequency of competition, and winnings, colloquially referred to as “doping.” Indictment.
theridgewoodblog.net

Two Men Admit Receiving over $500,000 in Global Robocall Scam that Defrauded Elderly Victims

Camden NJ, two Indian nationals today admitted to conspiracy to commit wire fraud by accepting illegally obtained wire transfers from victims across the country totaling over $600,000, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced. Zeeshan Khan, 22, and Maaz Ahmed Shamsi, 24, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Joseph Rodriguez...
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Four Individuals Charged with Long-Running Global Pump-and-Dump Scheme

BOSTON – Three Canadian nationals and one former California attorney, who is believed to be residing in Mexico, have been charged in connection with a long-running international securities fraud scheme in which they allegedly sold millions of shares in multiple microcap—or “penny”—stock companies during pump-and-dump schemes, generating at least tens of millions of dollars in illicit proceeds.
LifestyleBBC

Drug dealer's wife who led lavish lifestyle jailed

A woman who "reaped the rewards" of a lavish lifestyle funded by drug dealing has been jailed. Ellie Tobin spent thousands of pounds on luxury holidays to Dubai, Rolex watches and designer clothes but was living "well above her means", police said. The 35-year-old, of Widnes, was sentenced to nine...
EntertainmentRadar Online.com

Convicted Con Artist And Televangelist Jim Bakker Loses Fight To Stop Fraud Investigation Into His COVID 'Cure'

Convicted con artist and infamous televangelist Jim Bakker has lost his fight to stop the ongoing investigation into his allegedly fraudulent COVID-19 "cure," which he hawked on his television show early into the coronavirus pandemic. Article continues below advertisement. Last June, Bakker, his Morningside Church and its production company sued...
Autosport Online

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Maillet's body was found by the local police in her Luxembourg home, alongside the bodies of her husband and another woman, all three showing gunshot wounds. According to a statement issued by the public prosecutor, Maillet's husband is believed to have shot and killed both women before committing suicide. "At...
Public SafetyPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

NJ State Trooper Faces Prison After Stalking Female Driver

A 30-year-old state trooper has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge related to an incident in which he stalked a female motorist in his patrol vehicle while on duty, Acting state Attorney General Andrew Bruck announced Tuesday. Michael Patterson, of Bayonne, admitted that he purposely disabled the digital recording device...
infosecurity-magazine.com

Prison for Software Firm Fraudster

A Virginia businessman who conned his victims out of more than a million dollars has been sentenced to prison. Glen Allen resident Gordon G. Miller III was the owner and operator of software engineering company G3 Systems and of purported venture capital company, G3i Ventures, LLC. From 2017, the 56-year-old...

Comments / 3

Community Policy