Triad School Leaders team up with SRO's to prepare for the new school year

The new school year is quickly approaching. Not only are kids, parents and teachers getting ready, so are school resource officers.

"We're there not to just be robots or anyone that can't come to us. We're going to be more visible when the kids come back to school so they can talk to us," said Robert Bethea with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools hosted a meeting with county deputies and city police to go over expectations for School Resource Officers.

"The SRO program is more than just enforcing laws and policies. We're there to interact with kids during the school day," explained Bethea.

School leaders with Guilford County also have the same goal. Just a couple of weeks ago they met with law enforcement to build a relationship and highlight the duties of resource officers.

Jonathan Wilson with the Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools says sometimes students can be afraid of school resource officers. He hopes meetings like this can change that.

"The SRO's have always been looked at as law enforcement and they still are. I mean there's no way we're ever going to get away with having situations where we have crimes on campus and have to be addressed. But, there is a better opportunity to build relationships and protect students," said Wilson.