Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Triad School Leaders team up with SRO's to prepare for the new school year

By Sydni Moore
Posted by 
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNUYu_0bOtjI6S00

The new school year is quickly approaching. Not only are kids, parents and teachers getting ready, so are school resource officers.

"We're there not to just be robots or anyone that can't come to us. We're going to be more visible when the kids come back to school so they can talk to us," said Robert Bethea with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools hosted a meeting with county deputies and city police to go over expectations for School Resource Officers.

"The SRO program is more than just enforcing laws and policies. We're there to interact with kids during the school day," explained Bethea.

School leaders with Guilford County also have the same goal. Just a couple of weeks ago they met with law enforcement to build a relationship and highlight the duties of resource officers.

Jonathan Wilson with the Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools says sometimes students can be afraid of school resource officers. He hopes meetings like this can change that.

"The SRO's have always been looked at as law enforcement and they still are. I mean there's no way we're ever going to get away with having situations where we have crimes on campus and have to be addressed. But, there is a better opportunity to build relationships and protect students," said Wilson.

Comments / 0

WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sro#The New School#Police#Back To School#Triad School Leaders#Sro#School Resource Officers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Maine StateWGME

Maine teachers prepare for another unusual school year

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Teachers are looking ahead to the start of the school year. They’re getting their pens, pencils, laptops and notebooks all ready, but for the second year in a row, they’re faced with another subject: the unknown. “This year, I think we all went home in June...
Ohio StateSpringfield News Sun

New leader of Ohio’s schools announces surprise resignation

John Richard, who was slated to serve as Ohio’s interim state school superintendent starting in six weeks, is resigning instead. Richard, who has been deputy state superintendent for four years, was scheduled take over the top job when current State Superintendent Paolo DeMaria retires on Sept. 24. ExploreLast month: State...
Educationverywellfamily.com

10 National School Therapists Share How They’re Preparing for the New School Year

Heading into the 2021-2022 school year, parents, students, and educators alike are feeling the pressure for a return to normal. The last year and a half has seen students removed from their classrooms and placed in front of screens instead, all while having to process the loss of loved ones, the loss of family income, and separation from their friends and school.
EducationEyewitness News

Back-to-School Authority: ACES gears up for a new school year

(WFSB) -- Channel 3 is your Back-to-School Authority. Throughout this month and the beginning of next, Channel 3 will be checking in with the leaders of Connecticut’s school systems to learn about the return to school and how plans are going to get kids back into their classrooms. On Tuesday,...
Washington, DCWJLA

Setting students up for success in the new school year

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — Families everywhere got a crash course in virtual learning, homeschooling and much more over the last year and a half -- and there were plenty of speed bumps along the way. But will a new school year pave a smoother course? We got advice from Dr. Jeannine Jannot, psychologist, mother of three, and author of “The Disintegrating Student: Struggling but Smart, Falling Apart, and How to Turn it Around.”
Bradford, PABradford Era

Back-To-School Rally, hirings and SRO business discussed at board meeting

Several new hires and resignations were approved and the announcement of a Back-to-School Rally later this month were among topics discussed at Monday’s meeting for the Bradford Area School District board of education. In her report, Superintendent Katharine Pude said this year’s Back-to-School Rally will be hald from 10 a.m....
Horry County, SCWMBF

Doctors encourage back-to-school check-ups ahead of new school year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Before your child heads back to the classroom in the next few weeks, doctors at Tidelands Health say it might be time for a check-up. Many people neglected their own care and resisted going to the doctor last year. Because of that, a back-to-school check-up this year might be even more important.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Six officers assigned to schools as SRO’s

There are six School Resource Officers (SRO) returning to Colleton classrooms this fall and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for about three more SRO’s to help fill the current need to supply officers in local schools. School Resource Officers are certified law enforcement officers who receive additional training...
Queensbury, NYPost-Star

School is in session: Summer programs sharpen skills, prepare students for new year

There is a lot of activity on the Queensbury school campus. At the elementary school, incoming kindergarten students are getting familiar with school. Elementary and middle school students are getting extra help in English and math, and high school students are making up failed classes. Earlier in the summer, students were on campus to participate in music and other programs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy