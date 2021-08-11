Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Lawrence THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.