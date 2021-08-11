Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with the thunderstorms over northern Grant County. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for southwestern Wisconsin. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service La Crosse.