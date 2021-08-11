Cancel
Mahoning County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mahoning; Medina; Portage; Stark; Summit; Wayne The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Portage County in northeastern Ohio Western Mahoning County in northeastern Ohio Eastern Medina County in northeastern Ohio Stark County in northeastern Ohio Summit County in northeastern Ohio Eastern Wayne County in northeastern Ohio * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 535 PM EDT, a line of severe thunderstorm was located near Brunswick to Wooster, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Akron, Canton, Medina, Ravenna, Cuyahoga Falls, Brunswick, Massillon, Kent, Barberton, Green, Alliance, Hudson, Wadsworth, Tallmadge, North Canton, Streetsboro, Macedonia, Louisville, Orrville and Rittman. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

