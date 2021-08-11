Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Greene; Sumter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Greene and central Sumter Counties through 515 PM CDT At 438 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Eutaw. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eutaw, Forkland, Boligee, Union, Gainesville, Epes, New West Greene, Allison, Walden Quarters, West Greene, Thornhill, New Mount Hebron, Eutaw Municipal Airport, Clinton, Pleasant Ridge, Five Points Intersection and I 20 Rest Area Near Eutaw. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH