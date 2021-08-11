Cancel
Fairfield County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central Ohio. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fairfield; Franklin A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND NORTHERN FAIRFIELD COUNTIES THROUGH 600 PM EDT At 536 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was reported near Groveport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Lancaster, Pickerington, Canal Winchester, Groveport, Baltimore, Buckeye Lake, Bremen, Millersport, Pleasantville, Fairfield Beach, Obetz, Lithopolis, Thurston, Carroll, Lockbourne and Rushville. This includes I-70 in Ohio near mile marker 113. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

