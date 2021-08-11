Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Hart by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If outdoors, try to get indoors or into a hard topped vehicle. Otherwise, stay away from open areas and isolated high objects such as trees. When indoors, stay away from windows and doors and avoid using wired electronic devices. Do not take a shower or bath. Try to unplug unnecessary appliances before the storms approach. Target Area: Elbert; Hart A CLUSTER OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH INTENSE LIGHTNING WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL ELBERT...SOUTHEASTERN HART AND SOUTHEASTERN ANDERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT At 533 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated the leading edge of a cluster of thunderstorms with intense lightning along a line extending from 11 miles east of Anderson to 9 miles northeast of Elberton, and moving south at 5 mph. Locations to be impacted include Anderson, Homeland Park, Belton, Honea Path, Iva, Starr, Lake Russell, Rock Branch, Nuberg and Broadway Lake. In addition to intense lightning, very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.