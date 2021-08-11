Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elbert County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Hart by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If outdoors, try to get indoors or into a hard topped vehicle. Otherwise, stay away from open areas and isolated high objects such as trees. When indoors, stay away from windows and doors and avoid using wired electronic devices. Do not take a shower or bath. Try to unplug unnecessary appliances before the storms approach. Target Area: Elbert; Hart A CLUSTER OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH INTENSE LIGHTNING WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL ELBERT...SOUTHEASTERN HART AND SOUTHEASTERN ANDERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT At 533 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated the leading edge of a cluster of thunderstorms with intense lightning along a line extending from 11 miles east of Anderson to 9 miles northeast of Elberton, and moving south at 5 mph. Locations to be impacted include Anderson, Homeland Park, Belton, Honea Path, Iva, Starr, Lake Russell, Rock Branch, Nuberg and Broadway Lake. In addition to intense lightning, very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hart County, GA
City
Elberton, GA
County
Elbert County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Elbert Hart#Nuberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric says it has begun shutting off power to about 51,000 customers in 18 Northern California counties to prevent wildfires. The utility announced Tuesday evening that it has begun enacting the shutoffs as a precaution to prevent gusting winds from damaging power lines and sparking blazes in a tinder-dry region that already is struggling with a series of wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes.
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida sanctions school districts for mandating that students wear masks

Florida Board of Education officials voted Tuesday to sanction two public school districts for defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order banning mask mandates at schools. The actual penalties by the board, comprising DeSantis appointees, are yet to be determined, but the votes marked the first punishments for districts that chose to implement mask mandates amid surging delta cases as the school year gets underway.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy