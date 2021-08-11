Special Weather Statement issued for Limestone, Madison, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Limestone; Madison; Morgan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Madison, southeastern Limestone and east central Morgan Counties through 515 PM CDT At 433 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong thunderstorms affecting the Morgan City to Somerville areas. These storms were drifting northward around 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Southern Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, Triana, Huntsville International Airport, Marshall Space Flight Center, Somerville, Laceys Spring, Valhermoso Springs, Farley and Whitesburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH