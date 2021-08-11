Cancel
Chittenden County, VT

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Lamoille by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Lamoille; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Essex, northwestern Lamoille, northern Chittenden and southwestern Franklin Counties through 615 PM EDT At 535 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Georgia to near Milton to Burlington. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Essex Junction, South Burlington, Burlington International Airport, Burlington, Cambridge, Bakersfield, Winooski, Cambridge Village, Westford, Jeffersonville Village, Colchester, Essex Junction Village, Fairfax, Williston, Georgia, Waterville, Underhill, Jericho, Essex and Jericho Village. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 78 and 114. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

