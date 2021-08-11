Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Northumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Northumberland The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania Columbia County in central Pennsylvania * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 535 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Exchange to near Buckhorn to near Elysburg to Trevorton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bloomsburg, Berwick, Shamokin, Mount Carmel, Kulpmont, Elysburg, Fairview-Ferndale, Trevorton, Catawissa, Marshallton, Mifflinville, Lightstreet, Almedia, Fernville, Buckhorn, Aristes, Numidia, Wilburton Number One, Jerseytown and Rupert. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Danville and Nescopek exits, specifically from mile markers 228 to 247. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH