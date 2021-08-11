Special Weather Statement issued for Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Simpson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Simpson County through 500 PM CDT At 436 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pinola, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pinola, Union, Shivers, Harrisville and D`Lo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
