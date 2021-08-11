Cancel
Emeryville, CA

Emeryville’s Public Market is getting a new pizzeria from owners of East Bay’s Lokanta

By Jessica Yadegaran
Mercury News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will soon be a Neapolitan-style pizza option at Emeryville Public Market. The food hall, owned by Oxford Properties and City Center Realty Partners, announced Tuesday that Pizzeria Mercato, purveyors of 12-inch Neapolitan style pizzas made with natural ingredients sourced direct from Italy, will be making a home this December inside the former Hot Italian space at 5959 Shellmound Street.

