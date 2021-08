The Starry-eyed Songstress Seraphine is here to protect her allies and charm her opponents. Born in Piltover, she has come to the Rift as a support/mage champion with insane poke and mobility. She is primarily played in the Dragon Lane as a support champion, but she can also be played mid with a mage build. She comes with a kit of heal, shield, movement speed, slow, root and charm. A lot of deadly CC is there for such a pleasant-looking champion. Therefore, one must not take her lightly. Seraphine in Wild Rift is a exciting support to use with a deadly combo of skills and has the potential to turn the tides of the teamfight. In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best runes, spells, and builds, including the tips and tricks to swing your way to victory with Seraphine in League of Legends: Wild Rift.