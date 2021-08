INDIANAPOLIS – It was a hot one on Saturday morning with the Colts still in full pads. The Colts had a nice crowd at Grand Park for their 9th practice of camp. Both quarterbacks ended Saturday with strong performances in two-minute. Jacob Eason went 7-of-8 in that drill (15-of-22 for the day), with some nice throws to keep the ball moving. After kind of a sluggish start for the passing offense (a few drops, too), the Colts ended the day with a fairly efficient day. Eason completed balls to Nyheim Hines 4x, Farrod Green 3x, Michael Pittman 2x, Zach Pascal 2x, Parris Campbell 2x, DeMichael Harris, and Jordan Thomas. That two-minute drill by Eason might have been his strongest session of camp.