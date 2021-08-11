Cancel
Charleston, SC

Grammy-nominated best new artist Yola among Charleston concert announcements

By Kalyn Oyer koyer@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome major music acts are coming to Charleston area concert venues, including a recent announcement following in the wake of Big Boi and Tyler, the Creator. Yola, a British singer-songwriter and Grammy-nominated best new artist of 2020, will perform at the Charleston Music Hall on March 18, 2022. Her widely acclaimed, genre-busting music includes elements of rock, country, soul, jazz and Americana.

