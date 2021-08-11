Unravel the Mind of Rising Bass Artist HAY!

LA-based artist informal. took a break from curating the ultimate vibe to chat with us about his upcoming EP, early influences, and more!. With so much fresh and exciting music to choose from, it can be daunting trying to keep track of all of the new artists constantly breaking into the scene. To save you some of the work, allow us to introduce you to an artist you definitely want to familiarize yourself with — informal. Born and raised in Sacramento but now a proud local in Los Angeles, this young producer attributes his style and brand to the California lifestyle. Although he’s described his music as “indie electric bass pop,” the informal. brand transcends genres, focused more on encapsulating that feel-good LA vibe than fitting into any specific subset.