Two more prosecutors in New York State are reportedly looking to determine whether Governor Andrew Cuomo should face criminal charges stemming from this week's bombshell report from New York Attorney General Letitia James. WIVB-TV in Buffalo reports that the Erie County District Attorney's Office wants to learn more about an incident in October 2017 in which Cuomo went on a flight to Western New York with one of his aides, who said that he asked her if she wanted to play strip poker. Meanwhile, ABC News reports that the Oswego County District Attorney's Office wants to talk to a woman who said Cuomo ran two fingers across her chest during a May 2017 conference near Syracuse. Earlier this week, district attorneys from Albany, Westchester and Nassau counties, as well as Manhattan, said they wanted to speak to some of the women who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment.