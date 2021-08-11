Cancel
Bucs linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul isn’t done yet

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
Bucs outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90), left, and inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrate a sack of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in October at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

TAMPA — It’s worth considering, having dealt with those creaky knees, the broken neck and the damaged hand, could this be the last dance with the Bucs for Jason Pierre-Paul?

The outside linebacker is in the final season of a two-year, $25 million contract he renegotiated with the team last year.

He is 32, and while he led the Bucs with 9.5 sacks last season and was the only player to make the Pro Bowl, his replacement is in the building.

Joe Tryon, the first-round pick from Washington, is 10 years younger and under the Bucs’ control for at least five seasons.

He’s also opening eyes, including Pierre-Paul’s.

“He’s going to be amazing,” Pierre-Paul said of the rookie outside linebacker.

“I’m looking at him like, ‘Man, I wish I would’ve done that when I was a rookie.’ But he’s doing amazing stuff out there. Me and Shaq (Barrett) were talking about him on the sideline. I told Shaq he’s going to be a difference-maker for us because he’s been improving, from day one when he got here until now.”

Whether Tryon’s arrival will hasten Pierre-Paul’s departure remains to be seen. But for at least this season, both will benefit.

Just consider what Pierre-Paul has dealt with over the past few years.

There was the July 4, 2015 fireworks accident that forced the full or partial amputation of several fingers in his right hand. After eight seasons with the Giants, he was traded to the Bucs in 2018 and immediately responded with 12.5 sacks.

Then, just prior to the start of the 2019 season, he wrecked his $350,000 Ferrari in a one-car accident on I-95 in South Florida and fractured his neck. That cost him the first six games, and he still ended up with 8.5 sacks.

“I mean, the stories were legendary,” coach Bruce Arians said. “He was playing with two sprained MCLs before I got here. I don’t think he’s been truly heathy since I got here until now. He never stops. He’s always going full speed and a great example for everybody else on what it’s like to be a pro.

“You’re never going to feel perfect. Hopefully, he feels great for the first one. After that, you’re never going to feel great any more. You’ve just got to go play.”

The gift Pierre-Paul has relied on most in his career is his heart.

Considering he was fortunate just to survive his off-field accidents, he has a refreshing perspective on the game and life.

He still enjoys playing and is pain-free for the first time in years, having undergone knee surgery in the summer.

“I joke around with the guys all the time and tell them it’s the game of football,” Pierre-Paul said. “Just have fun with it.”

Nobody had more fun last season than Pierre-Paul, who added two interceptions to his resume. He also recorded two sacks in the NFC Championship Game and feels like he’s just starting to tap into Todd Bowles’ defense.

“I’m always learning,” Pierre-Paul said. “I don’t know it all. They know that. I mess up in practice, but it’s okay. I go 100 (mph). But I get it right on Sundays. That’s why I say it’s about having fun and getting it right on Sundays.”

But trying to recover from games and practice the next week has been a challenge for Pierre-Paul. Arians has done a good job, especially late in the year, of giving him time off from practice. But like any player, Pierre-Paul is better when he participates with the rest of the team during the week.

“For him, it’s dropping into coverage and doing all the things we’re asking him to do,” Arians said. “It still helps to rush the passer against (offensive tackles) Tristan (Wirfs) and Donovan (Smith). You’re always sharpening your skills. Nobody is just going to lay it down and jump up and play on Sunday and show up. You may be out there, but you’re not going to really make a difference.”

So Pierre-Paul practices and prepares and is poised to have another big season.

“You see no drop-off,” Barrett said. “Between him losing fingers to being in a car accident. He’s been consistently great for as long as I can remember. It doesn’t surprise me. He takes care of his body so he’s ready to go on Sundays.”

An interview following a recent training camp practice was winding down when Pierre-Paul smiled brightly at the thought of a pain-free season.

“I had a knee procedure over this summer. It’s good,” he said. “I’m out there bending like it ain’t nothing. That held me back from last year. What I had to do last year to get to the Super Bowl was rough. Rougher than anybody on the team.

“I made it through last year, but I can’t even imagine what I can do this year, because I know I will be fully healthy. There’s going to be ups and downs, but you’ve got to battle your way through it. The sacrifices you make for the team, you’re honored here with a (Super Bowl) ring.

“Ooh, I’m going to end with that,” he said, leaving the news conference.

