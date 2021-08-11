UCCS requiring masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs reinstated the executive directive that requires all students, faculty, staff, and visitors to wear a face-covering while indoors. This requirement is for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

A message from the Chancellor's Office said the campus is transitioning into the "Protect the Pride phase" of the Campus COVID-19 Protective Measures beginning August 9.

UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy said he and the Cabinet met with their shared governance groups and agreed that reinstating the mask directive was a simple and important way to continue plans for in-person classes.

Reddy said the increase in Delta variant COVID-19 cases and guidance from the CDC prompted this decision.

Unvaccinated individuals are strongly recommended to wear a face-covering when outdoors as well as indoors.

The message listed situations where individuals may remove their face-covering:

Vaccinated individuals in an enclosed ofice or research lab who apply 10-foot distancing protocols may remove their face coverings in that space

Faculty and presenters may remove face coverings when teaching, provided they are comfortable doing so and approprioately distanced from attendees

For clarity and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) purposes, faculty and presenters may wear face shields or clear coverings if they choose.

Reddy said UCCS might alter these measures if circumstances change. If the campus sees a significant reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases, and if there is an increase in on-campus vaccination rates, the face-covering executive directive will be rescinded.

On Tuesday, the University of Colorado Boulder announced its campus would return to requiring masks in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status as of August 13.

For the full message, click here.

Students living on-campus will receive information regarding additional requirements.

The post UCCS requiring masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status appeared first on KRDO .