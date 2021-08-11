Cancel
Sea Isle City, NJ

Rowdy, Disruptive Teenager Behavior Has Sea Isle City Residents At Breaking Point

By Kerri Corrado
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Sea Isle City is announcing new efforts to try to get a handle on troubling behavior, some of which have been recorded by homeowners.

Surveillance video captured a teen helping himself to someone’s fridge in Sea Isle City. In the video, you can see the teen stroll up to a home, walk inside the garage and steal alcohol. Someone nearby then starts chasing after the teen.

Another video shows teens walking from house to house attempting to enter through the side doors.

It’s this rash of rowdy and disruptive behavior that has residents fed up.

Mayor Leonard Desiderio addressed the issue, thanking the police for their endless efforts to stop the problems.

In a letter to residents, the mayor said, in part, “I want to be crystal clear to anyone who comes here, Sea Isle welcomes anyone and all we ask for is respect. If you don’t know how to behave, this isn’t the place for you, and I want it to be crystal clear that this city stands together.”

Eyewitness News also took those concerns to the state capital.

“It’s a two-prong thing. We have to work with young people in terms of holding them accountable for their behavior, no doubt about it, but on the flip side of it, we also do what we refer to as community police,” Acting New Jersey Gov. Sheila Oliver said.

The acting attorney general says he understands the frustration and is working with the mayor, police and county prosecutor toward a solution.

“We want to make sure that we are not locking up every kid on the street or every kid on the boardwalk, but that when there are people who present real public safety risks, that they do respond appropriately,” Andrew Bruck said.

While a long solution is in the works, the mayor is directing police to use all available resources, confirming the county sheriff will provide extra manpower on the weekends, recommending businesses consider a limitation on the number of people on property, asking condo owners to post no trespassing signs and closing beach entrances and access at 10 p.m.

The mayor and police are also stressing if you see something call the police immediately so they can respond as quickly as possible.

