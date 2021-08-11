Cancel
Oregon State

COVID: Oregon governor warns hospitals could be overwhelmed

By Associated Press (AP)
Posted by 
Idaho News 6
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36PSea_0bOtfeBU00

Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced a statewide indoor mask requirement because of the spike in coronavirus hospitalizations and cases, warning that the state’s health care system could be overwhelmed.

Beginning Friday, everyone who is 5 years or older in Oregon — regardless of vaccination status — will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces. Brown had urged local officials to implement their own mandates, but almost none did.

The newest coronavirus health and safety measure in Oregon applies to all indoor public spaces, including businesses, grocery stores, indoor entertainment venues and gyms. In addition, people older than two years old will be required to wear masks on public transit.

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

