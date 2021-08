There are 250 new ETFs that launched in 2021 in CFRA Research’s database. Many of these are either actively managed or index-based thematic ETFs seeking to appeal to investors wanting to outperform the market in a tactical manner through either security selection or by focusing on faster-growing companies that can benefit from a long-term trend. CFRA already rates over 120 of these ETFs, including some as five-star funds, due to what’s inside and how little the funds cost. While some new funds warrant attention, investors also appropriately continue to pour money into relatively cheap, broad-based equity and fixed income products. Indeed, the 10 largest ETFs gathered 152 billion in the year ended August 13 and manage $1.9 trillion in assets.