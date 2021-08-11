Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Little Black Dress For Night Out At Nobu — Photos
Hailey Baldwin has stepped out in a skintight black dress and an oversized black and grey coat for a dinner at Nobu Malibu. See the pics!. Hailey Baldwin, 24, proved she’s the queen of the little black dress when she put her impeccable style on display for a night out at Nobu Malibu. The supermodel, who is married to Justin Bieber, 27, put on a leggy display in a skintight LBD at the celebrity dining hotspot. She paired the mini dress with an oversized black and grey checked blazer-style coat, and accessorized with a pair of black heels and a black leather handbag.hollywoodlife.com
Comments / 0