Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. President of Uncle Julio's found dead at downtown Dallas hotel. Harper Caron, who was president of the Dallas-based Uncle Julio's Tex-Mex chain, died in a downtown Dallas hotel; he was 45. Police officers were called to the Statler Dallas on Saturday August 7 where they found Caron at about 5 am. As of press time, the cause of death had not been determined.