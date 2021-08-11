Virtual support groups in September for women with cancer
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and because Support Connection's in-person programs are not possible, the support groups have been transitioned to virtual platforms (ZOOM or toll-free teleconference.) Virtual groups are accessible to women from the comfort of their homes, regardless of where they live. All groups are open to new members as well as past participants. Advance registration is required: call 914-962-6402 or 800-532-4290.news.hamlethub.com
