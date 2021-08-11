Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Virtual support groups in September for women with cancer

hamlethub.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and because Support Connection's in-person programs are not possible, the support groups have been transitioned to virtual platforms (ZOOM or toll-free teleconference.) Virtual groups are accessible to women from the comfort of their homes, regardless of where they live. All groups are open to new members as well as past participants. Advance registration is required: call 914-962-6402 or 800-532-4290.

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Support Connection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Supporters raise nearly $400K for Ohio singer Nightbirde as cancer battle continues

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– Fans and supporters of Ohio singer Nightbirde have raised nearly $400,000 to cover her cancer treatments. The 30-year-old Zanesville woman, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, wowed judges on “America’s Got Talent” and earned the golden buzzer from Simon Cowell. Marczewski was first diagnosed with breast cancer...
Ventura, CAtheacorn.com

Teen cancer group forming

The Cancer Support Community Valley/Ventura/Santa Barbara will host a virtual Teen Cancer Focus Group for teens with cancer or loved one/ friend with cancer from 11 a.m. to noon Tues., Aug. 10. The virtual discussion group is for ages 15 to 18 and is in preparation for starting a Youth...
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

NAMI Midland hosts support groups

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Midland’s monthly support groups will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9. The family support group is for family members and caregivers of persons with a mental health condition. The peer connection support group is for persons living with mental health conditions. Both groups are led by trained volunteer facilitators.
Waukon, IAClayton County Register

Diabetes Support Group to meet

The Veterans Memorial Hospital Diabetes Support Group will hold its next meeting Thursday, August 19 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at Veterans Memorial Hospital in the Large Conference Room, located on the lower level of the hospital in Waukon. Masks will be required to be worn. This...
Marshfield, WIonfocus.news

Community Shows Support for Local Teen Battling Cancer

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Saturday, hundreds of people attended a “Celebration of Determination” for Columbus High School graduate Ashley Herman. In January of 2021, Ashley was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a blood cancer that starts in the lymphatic system which helps the immune system fight infections. The event took...
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Pelotonia brings bike riders from near and far to support cancer research

Pelotonia brings bike riders from near and far to support cancer research. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ao417c. Pelotonia brings bike riders from near and far to support cancer research. Columbus Police: No shots fired, arrest made during disturbance at Easton AMC theater. The Spectrum 8/8/2021. Hattie Hawks: 4Ever Home. Liz McGiffin: COSI...
Rochester, MNbeckershospitalreview.com

US cancer centers fall short on providing these supportive services, study finds

Many U.S. cancer centers don't offer chemical dependency services for patients with substance use disorders, according to research published in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network's July issue. Using information from an American Hospital Association survey and CMS' Hospital Compare database, researchers from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic evaluated...
Family RelationshipsAthens News

Family Support Group

Family Support Group is intended to provide confidential support to the loved ones of those struggling with mental health disorders. Groups are still over Zoom for now, but if that changes we will let you know. Email or call for Zoom details.
CancerLancaster News

Letter: Support awareness and funding for brain cancer

I want to urge all residents of North and South Carolina to pause today and reflect on the recently passed Glioblastoma Awareness Day, observed nationally on July 21. Glioblastoma (GBM) is the deadliest of all brain cancers, causing the deaths of more than 10,000 Americans every year. About 13,000 Americans are diagnosed with GBM annually, and the average survival period is less than one year. Even for those who do survive longer than a year, the prognosis is not promising, as the five-year survival rate for GBM patients is below 8%.
CancerTire Business

Dill Air Control initiative supports breast-cancer research

OXFORD, N.C. — Dill Air Controls Products is selling pink air gauges again to help raise funds in the fight against breast cancer. The air gauges, which measure 20 to 90 PSI, are packed in a glass container in quantities of 50. "These accurate air gauges are perfect for resale...
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

Local musicians gather to support local percussionist sidelined by cancer

Alberto Limónta Pérez, known as Limón, has been a colorful member of the Fredericksburg music community since he moved to the area with his wife Inez Manuela Regi eleven years ago. Originally from Cuba, Pérez learned the complex Cuban percussion rhythms first by ear, then more formally in music school. Since moving to Fredericksburg Pérez formed the group Sabor Afro Cubano and later the Afro Funk All-Stars.
Laconia, NHUnion Leader

Grief support group offered in Laconia

Granite VNA is offering a free seven-week Living with Grief Support Group on Mondays beginning Sept. 13. The 5 to 6:30 p.m. sessions will be held at the Granite VNA Branch at 780 N. Main St. in Laconia. This weekly group offers adults a safe, caring space to share and...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

SLOCA Educates St. Louis Area Women About Ovarian Cancer Symptoms Through Community Events Throughout September

St. Louis, MO—St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA) aims to double down on education and outreach through events and community engagement this September—National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. As the only nonprofit in the St. Louis metro area devoted solely to ovarian cancer awareness and survivor support, SLOCA promotes awareness of early warning signs and standard of care, funds ovarian cancer research, and supports survivors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy