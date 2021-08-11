Virtual support groups in September for women with cancer

I want to urge all residents of North and South Carolina to pause today and reflect on the recently passed Glioblastoma Awareness Day, observed nationally on July 21. Glioblastoma (GBM) is the deadliest of all brain cancers, causing the deaths of more than 10,000 Americans every year. About 13,000 Americans are diagnosed with GBM annually, and the average survival period is less than one year. Even for those who do survive longer than a year, the prognosis is not promising, as the five-year survival rate for GBM patients is below 8%.