We live in a major tourist destination, with incredible attractions, state parks, natural springs and impressive resorts. Not to mention the amazing beaches just a short drive away. In my quest to keep discovering new things, I rediscovered ResortPass, a website that allows you to purchase day passes to local hotels. These passes allow you to hang out and soak up the resort-style amenities for the full day without having to stay overnight. This is such a fun way to get out, enjoy some fresh air and rejuvenate with pool time.