The second installment of Downtown Evansville’s Night on Main event series is this Saturday, August 15 from 7 -11 pm. This time the fun will be located on the 300 Block of Main Street in collaboration with High Score Saloon! The night will feature the 90s with an outdoor arcade, giant Mario Kart, photo booth, giant Jenga, beer pong, and yard games. There will even be a chance to have your photo taken in the iconic scene from the 1997 film “Titanic”. DJ Beamz will bring all the 90s hits.