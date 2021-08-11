Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Chesapeake doubles down on U.S. shale gas with Vine Energy buy

By Arathy Nair Liz Hampton
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.O) agreed to buy Louisiana natural gas rival Vine Energy Inc (VEI.N) for $615 million, betting on the shale field's proximity to the U.S. Gulf Coast export hub.

Dealmaking in the oil and gas sector has jumped this year as prices rebounded due to the vaccine-driven economic recovery. U.S. oil futures were up about 1.44% on Wednesday at $69.27 a barrel, an increase of about 63% from year-ago levels.

Shale operators have been pitching scale as a way to cut costs, with top gas producer EQT Corp (EQT.N) recently agreeing to buy Appalachian rival Alta Resources for $2.93 billion and Southwestern Energy Co (SWN.N) purchasing privately held Indigo Natural Resources for about $2.7 billion.

Chesapeake has offered 0.2486 share and $1.20 in cash for each stock of Vine, implying a per-share value of $15. That represents a less than 1% premium to Vine's last close of $14.88.

Shares of Vine were up 2.15% on Wednesday at $15.20 and Chesapeake was up 2.4% at $56.81.

Chesapeake fell into bankruptcy last year after years of overspending on acquisitions that left it burdened with debt and short on cash.

Interim Chief Executive Mike Wichterich assured investors on Wednesday that he was not overpaying for Vine, stressing his company was "no longer the Chesapeake of the past."

"We have a super-stable balance sheet," he said in an interview with Reuters. "There is a tone that is a little different and attitude that is a little different."

Chesapeake will continue to evaluate other opportunities in core areas, but "it is hard to find ones that are actionable and work," he said.

The Vine deal, which has an enterprise value of about $2.2 billion, will immediately increase Chesapeake's cash flow and generate $50 million in average annual savings, the company said. The deal will more than double its gas output from the Haynesville shale field in Louisiana, it said.

But it will add $1.07 billion in long-term debt, doubling Chesapeake's debt load months after the company emerged from a Chapter 11 bankruptcy that eliminated $7 billion in obligations.

Chesapeake, which raised its annual production and adjusted income outlook on Tuesday, expects to increase its base dividend by 27% to $1.75 per share after the deal closes, expected in the fourth quarter. read more

Chesapeake has more "running room" for its south Texas shale assets, which Reuters had reported were for sale earlier this year, Wichterich said. "I think the team can find a lot of value there."

The company will continue to try to make its Powder River Basin assets work, but if it can not, the company would consider selling it, he said.

"We've given the team a budget to work with to give it a last shot. If they can make it work, we’ll consider keeping it," he said in an interview.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

162K+
Followers
194K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Gas#Natural Gas#Chesapeake Energy Corp#Vine Energy Inc#Eqt Corp Lrb Eqt N#Appalachian#Alta Resources#Southwestern Energy Co#Indigo Natural Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industry94.1 Duke FM

BHP to sell oil and gas business to Woodside

(Reuters) – BHP Group said on Tuesday it will sell its petroleum assets to Woodside Petroleum in an all-stock deal as the world’s biggest listed miner posted its best annual profit in nearly a decade. BHP has been under increasing pressure to trim its fossil fuel exposure, and has already...
Utica, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

Money & Drilling Flow from Marcellus/Utica to Haynesville

While the mighty Marcellus/Utica continues to produce the most natural gas of any shale play in the U.S. (actually of any shale play in the world), the simple truth is the money and momentum for new shale gas drilling is happening in the Louisiana and East Texas Haynesville shale play. Which wouldn’t be so bad if it weren’t for the fact that much of the new investment in the Haynesville is coming from M-U drillers!
Energy Industryworldoil.com

ConocoPhillips puts its Williston basin assets on the market

(Bloomberg) --ConocoPhillips is marketing its Williston Basin oil assets for a potential sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company estimates it could fetch roughly $200 million for the assets in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Haynesville renaissance arrives amid M&A, drilling, production and RSG push

Strong wellhead economics and a strategic location along the US Gulf Coast are fueling new investments in the Haynesville Shale where operators are gearing up for the basin's next wave of production growth. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Earlier in August, Chesapeake Energy...
Energy Industrylincolnjournal.com

Despite challenges, oil and natural gas industry advocates see opportunities

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia’s oil and natural gas industry advocates say the COVID-19 pandemic was a challenging year, but it also created opportunities. “The pandemic has affected all of us, and our industry, much like every sector, is adapting,” said Charlie Burd, executive director of the Gas & Oil Association of West Virginia (GO-WV). “While many more challenges lie ahead, we also see opportunities.”
Energy Industryngtnews.com

Natural Gas Vehicle Industry Shifts to Full Carbon Negative Future

NGVAmerica has pledged that by 2030, 80% of NGV on-road motor fuel in the U.S. will be derived from renewable sources, rising to 100% by 2050. Last year, RNG collected at local landfills, wastewater treatment plants, commercial food waste facilities and agricultural digesters displaced conventional natural gas derived from fossil sources as the dominant on-road NGV fuel source nationwide.
Energy Industrywkzo.com

Renewable fuel companies edge out some refiners on feedstock

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Both renewable fuel processors and oil refiners are trying to profit off the growing market for sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel, but high prices for feedstocks like soybean oil has been more of a hazard for refiners, as their most recent earnings showed. These renewable...
Utica, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

EIA DPR: NatGas Production in M-U Rising in September

Perhaps we’re finally seeing a reversal of fortune? The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) for August (with forecasted numbers for September) predicts natural gas production in the Marcellus/Utica region will increase a modest 20 MMcf/d (million cubic feet per day) next month. The M-U’s primary competitor for drilling new gas wells, the Haynesville, continues to gain ground on the M-U. The Haynesville will see an increase of 124 MMcf/d in September. The Permian (an oil play) will also see an increase in its associated gas production–up by 72 MMcf/d in September.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Woodside and BHP to Merge Oil and Gas Portfolios

Woodside Petroleum Ltd and BHP Group have entered into a merger commitment deed to combine their respective oil and gas portfolios by an all-stock merger. Woodside Petroleum Ltd and BHP Group have announced that they have entered into a merger commitment deed to combine their respective oil and gas portfolios by an all-stock merger.
Energy Industrywibqam.com

U.S. shale oil output to rise to highest since May 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. shale oil output is expected to rise to 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since May 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration’s monthly drilling productivity report on Monday. The forecast is led by growth in the largest formation, the Permian...
Mexico, INwibqam.com

U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producers consolidation accelerates

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Oil and gas producers in U.S. Gulf of Mexico have consolidated at a faster rate during the pandemic, new government data shows, as crashing prices squeezed out smaller drillers who had been seen as the industry’s future. The dominance of the top producers in the Gulf looms...
Energy Industryai-cio.com

NY State Pension Fund Scrutinizes Shale Oil, Gas Companies

The $254.8 billion New York State Common Retirement Fund is evaluating 42 publicly traded shale oil and gas companies to determine if they are prepared for the transition to a low-carbon economy. The fund said it will scrutinize companies that derive more than 10% of their revenue from crude oil...
Louisiana Statefortworthbusiness.com

Chesapeake Energy to acquire Plano company adding to Louisiana shale assets

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CHK) will acquire Plano-based Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI), adding to the company’s natural gas properties in the over-pressured stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in Northwest Louisiana. The acquisition is a zero premium transaction valued at approximately $2.2 billion, based on a 30-day average exchange ratio as of Aug. 10’s close, equating to $15.00 per share.

Comments / 0

Community Policy