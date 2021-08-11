Díaz has 3 hits, 3 RBIs in Astros' 5-3 win over Rockies

HOUSTON -- - Aledmys Díaz had three hits and drove in three runs to help the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Wednesday. Díaz tied it with an RBI single in the first and gave the Astros the lead with a run-scoring single in the third. Houston was up by three in the seventh when he sent home another run with a double to make it 5-1. Díaz has has 19 hits and 14 RBI in the last 13 games after missing about six weeks with a fractured hand.