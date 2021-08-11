Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Díaz has 3 hits, 3 RBIs in Astros' 5-3 win over Rockies

ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON -- - Aledmys Díaz had three hits and drove in three runs to help the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Wednesday. Díaz tied it with an RBI single in the first and gave the Astros the lead with a run-scoring single in the third. Houston was up by three in the seventh when he sent home another run with a double to make it 5-1. Díaz has has 19 hits and 14 RBI in the last 13 games after missing about six weeks with a fractured hand.

abc13.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Connor Joe
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Germán Márquez
Person
Bud Black
Person
Michael Brantley
Person
Martín Maldonado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros#The Los Angeles Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBPurple Row

Rockies 13, Cubs 6: Díaz and Hilliard go big in win

The Rockies offense finally showed up for Kyle Freeland. Elias Díaz hit a grand slam and Sam Hilliard added a three-run homer and RBI double, C.J. Cron recorded three hits and three RBI, and Trevor Story hit two doubles, scored two runs, and drove in another as the Rockies bats were on fire in a 13-6 win over the Cubs on Tuesday night. Díaz scored three runs and came up just a triple shy of the cycle.
MLBsemoball.com

Rookie Jax has solid start, helps Twins beat Astros 5-3

HOUSTON (AP) -- Rookie Griffin Jax is making the most of his opportunity to start in the majors, and highlighted his skills Thursday night by stifling one of baseball's toughest lineups. The Minnesota Twins got a solid start from Jax, and Andrelton Simmons drove in two runs as they built...
MLBDenver Post

Elias Díaz’s power surge, improvements behind the plate has Rockies encouraged

The Rockies’ long, often fruitless search for a solid defensive catcher, who also can put the ball over the wall, might be over. Because everyone from owner Dick Monfort to Dinger knows that working behind the plate at Coors Field takes a serious toll on the body, whittles down batting averages, and drains catchers of their power.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

C.J. Cron's 7 RBIs lead Rockies to win slugfest over Marlins

C.J. Cron hit a grand slam and a three-run homer for a career-high seven RBIs, Connor Joe also homered twice, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 13-8 in Denver on Sunday. Sam Hilliard homered among his two hits, Dom Nunez also went deep and Trevor Story had two...
MLBchatsports.com

Astros Lose to Twins, 5-3

Before getting into tonight’s recap, I would like to personally send my deepest condolences to the family of Astros legendary pitcher J. R. Richard, who passed away Wednesday. Richard pitched for the Astros from 1971-1980, amassing a record of 107-71, with a career ERA of 3.15 and is considered one of the greatest players ever to wear an Astros uniform.
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: 3 numbers to know from blowout win over Miami

Aug 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates his two run home run during the fourth inning inning against the against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. On Friday night, the Colorado Rockies opened their three-game series against...
MLBfishstripes.com

5-year Marliniversary: Ichiro records 3,000th hit in win at Rockies

Throughout Major League Baseball’s illustrations history, only 32 players have managed to reach 3,000 career hits. Only one of them did so as a member of the Miami Marlins. That player was Ichiro Suzuki and he did so on this day five years ago. Ichiro’s seventh-inning triple put him in the elite club as the Miami Marlins topped the Colorado Rockies, 10-7.
MLBwcn247.com

Astros snap Rockies' 4-game win streak with 5-0 victory

HOUSTON (AP) — Jake Odorizzi and four relievers combined on a five-hit shutout, Taylor Jones had a two-run double and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0. Houston scored three runs in the fourth inning off Colorado starter Jon Gray (7-8). Chas McCormick had an RBI single, and Jones followed with a double. Jones and McCormick each finished with two hits. Michael Brantley had an RBI double in the fifth, and José Altuve added an RBI single in the sixth. Odorizzi (5-6) scattered three hits and struck out three in five innings. Odorizzi rebounded nicely after struggling in his previous four starts since the All-Star break.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Aledmys Díaz has become one of the Astros’ most indispensable players

Aledmys Díaz is no ordinary utility man. Following a 2020 season that was derailed by injury, the club’s versatile infielder has carved out a key role on the 2021 squad, playing proficient defense around the diamond while slashing .286/.333/.470 with 6 home runs in 180 plate appearances, good for a 123 Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+).
MLByourvalley.net

Colorado-San Francisco Runs

Giants fifth. Mike Yastrzemski singles to center field. Curt Casali singles to shallow center field. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Alex Dickerson singles to right field. Curt Casali to second. Alex Wood walks. LaMonte Wade Jr. strikes out swinging. Tommy La Stella doubles to deep right field. Alex Wood to third. Alex Dickerson scores. Curt Casali scores. Wilmer Flores called out on strikes. Brandon Belt strikes out swinging.
MLBKansas City Star

McCullers Jr. expected to start for the Astros against Angels

Houston Astros (70-46, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (58-60, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (9-3, 3.22 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) Angels: Reid Detmers (0-2, 10.61 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +166, Astros -196; over/under is...
MLBDurango Herald

Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against San Diego

San Diego Padres (67-53, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (52-66, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-5, 6.06 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.71 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +116, Padres -136; over/under is 12...
MLBESPN

Perez's 8th-inning single sends Royals past Astros, 7-6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --  The Kansas City Royals had shown very little fight in a three-game sweep by the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend. They showed about three games' worth of it Monday night. After answering about every time the Houston Astros tied the game or pulled ahead,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Carlos Correa slamming his was out of his slump

While hitting the injured list due to health and safety protocol the weekend before the All-Star break, Carlos Correa could never find a groove after. His fielding remained top notch, as he still stands in the 97th percentile in outs above average. For the Houston Astros, they are finding success...
MLBABC13 Houston

Lynch expected to start as Kansas City hosts Houston

Houston Astros (70-48, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (50-67, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (8-3, 3.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-3, 6.00 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) LINE: Royals +169, Astros -199; over/under is 9 1/2 runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Carlos Correa: Knocks 19th homer

Correa went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Royals. Correa's 430-foot blast in the sixth inning was his 19th of the year and briefly put the Astros on top 4-3. He's gone deep three times over the last 10 games after snapping a 20-game skid without a homer. The All-Star shortstop improved his season OPS to .838 with 45 extra-base hits this season.
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Daniel Lynch fires 7 effective innings as Royals top Astros

Kansas City rookie Daniel Lynch pitched seven strong innings as the Royals defeated the Houston Astros 3-1 Tuesday night. The Royals, who have won the first two games of the four-game series, earned their 30th come-from-behind victory of the season. Lynch (3-3) allowed one run on four hits and three...

Comments / 0

Community Policy