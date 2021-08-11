False alarm of active shooter on S.F.'s Treasure Island prompts police response
Police rushed to Treasure Island on Wednesday to investigate reports of an active shooter that was apparently triggered by a false alarm, authorities said. Officers in at least a dozen police cars “from many areas of the city” descended on the 300 block of Avenue H at 11:21 a.m. to investigate the reports and immediately began evacuating occupants of an office building police spokesman officer Robert Rueca said.www.sfchronicle.com
Comments / 0