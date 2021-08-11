Cancel
Make-a-Wish South Florida Helps 6-Year-Old Girl With Cancer Become Mermaid Of Her Dreams

CBS Miami
CBS Miami
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Six-year-old Vanessa Nieto’s wish was to be a mermaid. That wish became a reality on Wednesday.

The Oakland Park resident who is battling kidney cancer hit the pool with her tail and was able to swim along with some other mermaids at the Boca Beach Club.

Vanessa also had her hair and makeup done as she was the guest of honor at the mermaid party.

To date, Make-a-Wish South Florida has granted nearly 13-thousand wishes.

