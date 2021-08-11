Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Nearly $60 million in grants to improve equity in healthcare

By Kendall Green
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GgDNo_0bOtcWxv00

The pandemic continues to highlight health disparities and lack of access to healthcare in marginalized communities.

As a result of the Maryland Health Equity Resource Act, nearly 60 million dollars will go toward closing that health gap across Maryland.

“Without your health to begin with you’re not able to take care of your kids have a job and maintains responsibilities in life,” said Edward Kasemeyer the chairman of Health Equity Resource committee.

With tens of thousands of Marylanders in that category right now members of the community health commission are focusing on solving that problem.

There a many people in our communities black and brown that are living are living in locations where there are no resources,” said Jaki Bradley who sits on the advisory committee.

For the first time since the ‘Maryland Health Equity Resource Act’ was enacted the commission met to discuss strategies to deploy nearly 60 million dollars of funding to help those who’ve been left behind.

We have always known as health care providers that individuals health is directly impacted by social economic status,” Bradley shared.

The first portion, the Relief Act will provide $14 million dollars in new funding for pathways to health equity grants for a two year term laying the framework for Health Equity Resource Communities.

Which will provide 45 million dollars worth of grants over three years across the state.

The goal is to reduce health disparities, improve health outcomes, improve access to primary care and resources and to promote primary and secondary prevention services

In order to help Marylanders there are a few factors up for consideration which were a crucial part of the meeting.

For example, whether the focus should be on chronic diseases or giving grant applicants the choice to take a broader focus.

The commission intends to include areas with a population of at least 5000 people for maximized impact.

“We’re trying to give the money to those people can effectively use it to make a change in their community” said Kasemeyer.

Public meetings across the state to inform communities and potential grant applicants will begin as early as October

Comments / 0

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Health Disparities#Community Health#Health Equity Resource#Marylanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Health ServicesAlbert Lea Tribune

USDA announces $500 million grant initiative for rural health care expansion, support

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will send up to $500 million for rural Minnesota health care providers, facilities and clinics to expand operations. Secretary Tom Vilsack and Minnesota U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith unveiled the initiative Thursday in front of River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic in St. Peter after touring the hospital accompanied by city and county officials, hospital administrators and staff. River’s Edge has spent millions of dollars to upgrade the campus through a USDA program.
Topeka, KSWIBW

USDA makes emergency healthcare grants available to rural communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USDA has made emergency healthcare grants available to rural communities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the Biden-Harris Administration announced on Thursday, Aug. 12, that it will make up to $500 million available in grants to help rural healthcare facilities, tribes and communities expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, healthcare services and nutrition assistance.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

How Nurse Practitioners Are Changing American Healthcare

'There is the need, and they are certainly meeting that need,' AANP's new president says. — WhenApril Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN, a critical care nurse, worked alongside nurse practitioners (NPs) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the experience was career-changing. "I decided I wanted to follow in their...
Healthmhealthintelligence.com

Telehealth, Mobile Integrated Health Included in New Federal Rural Grant Programs

The money will be distributed through the US Food and Agriculture Department as Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, as either Impact Grants or Recovery Grants. “(The) USDA is playing a critical role to help rural America build back better and equitably as the nation continues to respond to the pandemic,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in an August 12 press release. “Through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, USDA will help rural hospitals and local communities increase access to COVID-19 vaccines and testing, medical supplies, telehealth, and food assistance, and support the construction or renovation of rural health care facilities. These investments will also help improve the long-term viability of rural health care providers across the nation.”
Health Serviceswuot.org

Dialogue: Can Tennessee Improve Its Rural Healthcare System?

More than a quarter of Tennessee counties don’t have a hospital and a fifth don’t even have an emergency facility, though they may have an ambulance service. When a hospital closes or there's no hospital at all, rural economies suffer. It's impossible to recruit businesses and to keep employers, residents, and retirees in the area. The communities impacted by all of this are disproportionately made up of the uninsured, the elderly, the chronically ill, and those living in poverty.
Mental Healthcbs19news

Plan to invest millions into behavioral health system

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia wants to put millions in federal and state funding to address challenges in its behavioral health system. Governor Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that Virginia will commit $485 million in funding to the system. According to a release, the plan includes investments to alleviate...
Health Serviceshealthcaredive.com

Medicare eligibility erases many healthcare disparities in US

Black and Latino people are far more likely to benefit from becoming Medicare eligible than any other demographic group in the U.S., according to a study published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine. Researchers from Harvard and Yale University and Massachusetts General Hospital concluded that reaching the age of Medicare eligibility...
Women's HealthBaltimore Times

How Black pregnant women can improve their outcomes in healthcare settings

Implicit Bias and institutional racism in the healthcare system contribute significantly to pregnancy-related deaths of Black women. According to the Center for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC), African American women “are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.”. Furthermore, the risk increases...
Santa Ana, CAnewsantaana.com

$4M Health Equity and Literacy Grant awarded to the City of Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. – The City of Santa Ana has been awarded a $4 million federal health equity and literacy grant to help underserved populations get better access to health services and information in response to COVID-19. The two-year grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Minority Health (OMH) will allow for the rapid expansion of current and planned services to increase COVID-19 testing and vaccination, reduce gaps in vaccination and other health disparities, and improve health literacy-related outcomes for low-income, medically underserved patients in and around Santa Ana. Health literacy is a person’s ability to find, understand and use information and services to help them make health-related decisions for themselves and others.
Lawrence, KSLJWORLD

LMH develops new strategy to improve health equity

LMH Health recently announced a new health equity strategy, and LMH’s leaders hope it will provide clear ways for staff and providers to emphasize equity in their day-to-day work. According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, health equity means that everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be as...
Retailbeckershospitalreview.com

How retail partnerships can improve health equity and access to care

Sarah and her growing family reside in rural New Mexico, in a town with few amenities: a brand-name grocery and household retailer, a local pharmacy, and a primary care office with one provider. The primary care office is part of a health system that is a two-hour drive away. Editor's...
Health Servicesstateofreform.com

HRSA provides $20 million for Native Hawaiian health care

Six Native Hawaiian Health Care Improvement Act (NHHCIA) award recipients across the state received $20 million from the Biden Administration, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) announced last week. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The funding, which will last...
Educationmhealthintelligence.com

New Telehealth Certificate Program Takes Aim at Primary Care Providers

The South Dakota-based organization has unveiled a Teleprimary Care Certificate program, its third program and the second to launch in 2021 to address the growing demand for connected health best practices in the wake of the pandemic. “Teleprimary care is at the forefront of the telemedicine space, but it continues...
Public HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

Biden-Harris Administration Provides $121 Million to Support Local Community-Based Efforts to Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden-Harris Administration is providing $121 million to support the work of trusted community-based efforts to increase vaccinations in underserved communities. These awards will go to community-based organizations across the country that are working in their communities to build vaccine confidence, share factual information about vaccines, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy