Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

New shop serving boba tea, rolled ice cream to open soon in Five Points

By Sofia Sanchez
The State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA well-known Taiwanese tea vendor is making its way to Five Points in Columbia. The international Gong Cha tea brand, which got its start in 2006 before becoming a worldwide franchise, will be setting up shop in a previously empty retail space in Columbia’s downtown Five Points neighborhood behind Groucho’s Deli, the Post and Courier reported Wednesday afternoon. An official opening date has yet to be announced, but owner and general contractor David Tran said renovations started the weekend of Aug. 7.

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Business
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Tea#Black Tea#Food Drink#Taiwanese#The Post And Courier#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric says it has begun shutting off power to about 51,000 customers in 18 Northern California counties to prevent wildfires. The utility announced Tuesday evening that it has begun enacting the shutoffs as a precaution to prevent gusting winds from damaging power lines and sparking blazes in a tinder-dry region that already is struggling with a series of wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy