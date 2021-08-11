New shop serving boba tea, rolled ice cream to open soon in Five Points

A well-known Taiwanese tea vendor is making its way to Five Points in Columbia. The international Gong Cha tea brand, which got its start in 2006 before becoming a worldwide franchise, will be setting up shop in a previously empty retail space in Columbia’s downtown Five Points neighborhood behind Groucho’s Deli, the Post and Courier reported Wednesday afternoon. An official opening date has yet to be announced, but owner and general contractor David Tran said renovations started the weekend of Aug. 7.