Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallam, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam; Sherman The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 432 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Conlen, or 14 miles southwest of Stratford, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Stratford and Conlen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH